Memphis officers fired after man dies days following arrest

(ABC News) — The arrest video of a Memphis man who passed away after he was taken into custody will be released by next week.

Memphis police said officers pulled over Tyre Nichols on January 10th, for alleged reckless driving. Officers say when they approached him a confrontation occurred and is alleged to have run from officers before there was another confrontation before they took Nichols into custody.

After his arrest, Nichols complained of shortness of breath.

and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Nichols died days later. The officers involved in the altercation have since been fired from their positions. Nichols cause of death has not been released.