Newberry County Sheriff announces 2022 employee award recipients

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster recently announced award recipients for the Year 2022.

Detention Deputy Crystal Houseal was presented with the Charles Harshman Detention Officer of the Year award after serving at the center for seven years. Houseal has “not only earned the respect from her fellow employees, but from the detainees being held at the Detention Center for various criminal charges,” say officials.

Telecommunicator Rebecca Graham, who has been working at the Newberry Sheriff’s Office for eight years, was awarded the Mary Sue Livingston Telecommunicator of the Year award. Graham is the first person a 911 caller is connected to during an emergency. Her “calm and compassionate” manner helps her get the needed information that first responders need during a life or death situation.

Master Deputy Samantha Navarrete was the recipient of the Allen “Deacon” Livingston Award. “Master Deputy Navarrete always gives of herself to help others in need by following up with victims of a crime, gathering additional information for a report, and even serving the Newberry Community by serving on the Prosperity Rescue Squad,” say officials.

Master Deputy Anthony “AJ” Myers was named the Lawrence W. “Larry: Bragg, III award recipient. This award was named after Deputy Larry Bragg who lost his life in the line of duty in 1989. Myers has helped keep roadways safer in Newberry County by detecting impaired drivers, arresting 74 drivers who were under the influence this past year.