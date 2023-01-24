Pet of the Week: Darby!

KERSHAW CO., SC (WOLO)- Meet Darby! This 3-year-old Border Collie mix came to the Kershaw County Humane Society as a stray several months ago and has been waiting patiently for her forever home.

Darby loves to talk! She is sure to make you laugh with her sounds and will always let you know when she’s ready for a treat! As a Border-Collie mix, Darby is very smart, knows how to sit on command, is very treat motivated, and loves belly rubs. Not to mention, she is as sweet as can be!

Shelter officials say Darby does have a skin allergy that she takes medication for daily.

Darby would do great in a home where she has a purpose, and has other dogs to play with, however, she will need to be in a home without cats.

If you’re not quite ready to adopt, there are plenty of ways you can still help! The Kershaw County Humane Society is launching a shoe drive next month with Funds2Org. Every new or gently used shoe donated to the shelter in February will be sent to developing countries, all while helping raise money for the shelter pets and their needs!

You can also take part in their Inaugural ‘Fund the Need’ Oyster Roast on Saturday, February 11th. Eglin facility Gorget and the Kershaw County Humane Society are teaming up to host the event along with a silent auction. For more information visit their website here.