RSD1 unveils new Language Immersion Program

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — In tonight’s ABC’s of Education, Richland School District One held a ribbon-cutting Monday evening for their new Language Immersion Program addition at Carver-Lyon Elementary.

School officials say these young children are getting an amazing experience learning different languages like French, Spanish, and even Mandarin that will not only help these children become more well rounded, but expand their communication skills.

Officials say two new wings were added, and each wing has six classrooms and an extended learning area. School leaders say it’s a state of the art setting for students.

There is also a conference room for teachers and a courtyard for environmental learning.