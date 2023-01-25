SC Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics held kickoff event at State House

The SC Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics held their annual kickoff event at the State House today.
Special Olympics South Carolina officials and LET spoke of the partnership that is shared between officers and athletes.
Jonie Bowers, who traveled to the Special Olympics USA Summer Games in Orlando this past year, was in attendance and showed the medals she won.
During the 2022 campaign, Torch Run officers raised $963,315 to support Special Olympics of SC.
