MGC Long Run returns to Columbia on Feb. 4

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The MGC Long run is returning for its eighth year to Columbia on February 4. Proceeds will go towards the USO South Carolina to help military members stay connected to family throughout their service.

MGC Long Run has generated almost $200,000 towards nonprofits since 2015, say officials. The run supports the USO centers at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport and McCrady Training Center.

The Long Run consists of several races: 15k Road Race, 5k Run/Walk, Virtual 5k and a half-mile Kids’ Fun Run.

All races will begin and end at Columbia Craft Brewing Company at The Vista. The race will go through downtown Columbia, West Columbia and Cayce, crossing both the Gervais Street and Blossom Street bridges.

The MGC Long Run will also feature complimentary food and beverages provided by PDQ, Columbia Craft Brewing Company and Starbucks, as well as a live DJ.

For more information, please visit www.mgclongrun.com.