State of the State Address 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster reveals what he believes to be major priorities for the state which include education, economic development, and to speed up road, interstate, and infrastructure projects. The governor also discussed the accomplishments and challenges in South Carolina.

“Last year presented numerous of challenges for the people of South Carolina including those resulting from the miss guided and unconstitutional policies of the Biden Administration with dramatic inflation and sharp interest rate hikes,” says Governor McMaster.

Governor McMaster says 2022 was a record breaking year for economic development in the state and also highlighted the need to further increase teacher pay. S.C. House Democrat Representative Seth Rose says he does not agree fully with his approach.

“To me, I feel like he had to mention public education so he just said ‘we’re going to raise teacher pay’ and we really didn’t dive into what the teachers need and what we’ve heard from the teachers,” says District 72 Representative Rose.

The governor also spent time speaking on tax cuts and what it could mean for South Carolinians.

“I asked the General Assembly to use additional funds to speed up the income tax cut schedule so taxpayers could keep even more of their hard earned money,” says Governor McMaster.

“It’s difficult to cut taxes and cut revenue and then fund tens of millions of dollars of road projects and infrastructure projects . . .the money must come from somewhere,” says Representative Rose.

Governor McMaster saved the South Carolina Supreme Court strike down of the Fetal Heart Bill and Protection from Abortion Act for near the end of address.

“The courts decision is at odds with the laws and the facts therefore I will be filing a petition for rehearing next week along with other state officials and I remain optimistic that we will prevail,” says Governor McMaster.

“It does bother me that these comments were made while our supreme court was sitting in the room. We don’t need to bully them into ‘I’m asking for a rehearing’ – the connotation is we better get the rehearing – and ‘I feel confident they are going to change their decision’. That didn’t sit well with me,” says Representative Rose.