Former President Trump to visit South Carolina tomorrow

Former President Donald Trump is visiting the Palmetto State tomorrow for a campaign event at the State House.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–Former President Donald Trump is visiting the Palmetto State tomorrow for a campaign event at the State House.

He’s expected to announce his South Carolina leadership team for his 2024 Presidential campaign.

The invitation only event is set to start around 4 p.m. Saturday.