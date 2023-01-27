Lexington deputies searching for man wanted on domestic violence charge

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is searching for 33 year-old Jesse Lee Gregory, who is wanted on a municipal court bench warrant related to a domestic violence charge.
Jessica Mejia,
Courtesy of Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. Jesse Lee Gregory

Deputies ask that if you know where he might be to share an anonymous tip by using the Midlands Crimestoppers app.

Individuals with information could possibly get paid if the tip leads to an arrest, say officials.

 

