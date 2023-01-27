Local Living: Columbia Museum of Art ‘Free First Thursday’ and more local activities

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, The Columbia Museum of Art is hosting Free First Thursday at the CMA. It will take place Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 10-8pm.

According to the museum , the free admission is courtesy of Dominion Energy.

There will also events on Boyd Plaza in the evening for live music, food vendors, and a beer garden. Free. Plaza events by First Thursday on Main. Click here for more https://www.columbiamuseum.org/events/free-first-thursday-cma-25

The MGC Long Run is returning to the Columbia Craft Brewery at the Vista on February 4, 2023. There will be a 15K, 5K or Kids Fun Run.

Organizers say it benefits the USO South Carolina. For more information click here https://www.mgclongrun.com/