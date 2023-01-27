Prisma Health develops program to help pair Black mothers with doulas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health is creating a pilot program to improve birth outcomes for Black mothers by pairing them with doulas.

A $125,000 grant was provided for the new program by the TD Charitable Foundation. Each patient will choose her own doula.

The pilot program will serve up to 100 patients and offset the cost of doula services in the prenatal, intrapartum, and/or postpartum settings.

Funds will be directly transfered from Prisma Health to the doula.

Women receiving Prisma Health prenatal care will be able to submit applications when the program launches early summer.

More details about the pilot program will be available in the coming months.