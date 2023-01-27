Clutch Coffee is getting Columbia wired with a FREE coffee day

Tyler Ryan speaks with the founder of Clutch Coffee about the new store and community connections

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – If you are a coffee fan, there is a new option in the Capital City. Clutch Coffee is opening their first South Carolina on Saturday.

According to Clutch Coffee Founder Darren Spicer, the first location opened in North Carolina about five years ago, and since then has thoughtfully expanded to markets that are a “great fit,” pointing out that Columbia was certainly one of them.

Clutch Coffee’s first South Carolina store, and seventh overall is celebrating their grand opening on Saturday, January 28 by giving away free coffee to anyone who comes in from open to close – and Spicer points out, you can come through the line as many times as you would like to try everything on the menu.

Spicer also adds that the goal of his company is to partner with communities, and in doing so, has raised over $63,000 for programs in the various towns they open in, and the plan is to continue in Columbia.

Spicer says that on Wednesday, February 1, they will be donating all proceeds from the store to Dreher High School, to support education initiatives as part of the ‘Clutch Cares’ program.

If you are in need of a free coffee (or several…yes, you can go through as many times as you want…) Clutch Coffee is located at 4716 Devine St, Columbia SC 29209.

You can learn more HERE: Clutch Coffee

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, weather forecaster, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook