Former President Donald Trump in SC Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Former President Donald Trump is on the campaign Saturday in Columbia.

Trump will be at the South Carolina State House to announce his South Carolina leadership team.

This is one of Trumps first public campaign events since announcing his bid for the 2024 Presidential bid.

The invitation only event is expected to include around 500 attendees, according to the campaign.

There are anticipated road closures around the State House for the event.

