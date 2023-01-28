Keenan H.S. Senior is only S.C. baketball player selected to play in ‘McDonald’s All American’

Image: Richland One

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Big news for one W.J. Keenan High School senior who is dribbling her way right into McDonald’s All American Games.

Milaysia Fulwiley is one of 48 high school basketball players in the country chosen to take part in the game this year – and the only girl or boy statewide to hold the title of ‘McDonald’s All American’.

Milaysia says she is excited to have accomplished this goal. The Senior is just getting warmed up.

Fulwiley has announced plans to attend the University of South Carolina after she graduates from Keenan where she will play for the Gamecock Women’s Basketball heads Coach Dawn Staley.