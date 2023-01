SC Gas prices rising

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you think prices at the pump have jumped this weekend, you are right!

According to Gas Buddy, average gasoline prices in Columbia have risen 15 cents over the last week.

Across the country, prices rose in just a few days. Nationally, Gas Buddy reports prices are more than 40 cents higher than a month ago.

The national average stands at $3.48 per gallon.