State Transportation officials start resurfacing work on 90 miles of SC Interstates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Get ready for some major changes on the state’s interstates.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that work is now underway to resurface nearly 90 miles of SC’s interstate highways.

Part of the project involves resurfacing on major freight and transit areas including interstate highways 20, 26, 95, 385, and 526, say DOT officials.

In a press release, Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall, P.E. said “We recognize the importance of maintaining critical interstate infrastructure to keep goods and people moving through our state and the region. In addition to construction and widening projects underway on almost every interstate in South Carolina, we are also hard at work repairing and maintaining our existing infrastructure. Today’s announcement shows our continued commitment to our Strategic 10-Year Plan and to delivering on the promises we made to the people of South Carolina.”

SCDOT now has almost 200 miles of interstate resurfacing projects underway since 2020, say officials.

For more information on the Strategic 10-Year Plan and other SCDOT projects click here https://www.scdot.org.