Beaufort Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WOLO)– The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 10 year-old Lawson Adams in the Pinckney Colony Road area of Bluffton, SC.

Authorities say Lawson Adams was last seen today, January 30 at approximately 3:30 p.m. this afternoon.

He is 4’10” tall, weighs 75 pounds, and his hair is spray painted blue.

He is wearing blue sweatpants, a red shirt, and navy fleece pullover, say officials.

If you have seen Lawson or know where he may be, officials ask that you call 911 immediately.