Columbia High School to host “Coming Home” alumni reunion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia High School and its alumni association will host the 2023 “Coming Home” alumni reunion on February 3 from 4-11 p.m. in the Coach Bobby R. Young Gymnasium.

The celebration will welcome back alumni from all class years and former staff.

Dr. Traci Young Cooper, chair of the Columbia High School reunion planning committee says, “This event offers alumni an opportunity to socialize and gather together, reflecting on the past and reconnecting with former classmates. Events like this are critical in sustaining and supporting schools and preserving school history.”

Columbia High alumni who graduated in even years (1990, 1992, 2004, 2016, etc.) are asked to wear maroon. Alumni who graduated in odd years (1991, 1993, 2015, 2017, etc.) are asked to wear gold.

Organizers say former Columbia High basketball players and cheerleaders will be recognized during half-time at varsity basketball games. The Columbia High teams will be playing against teams from Gray Collegiate Academy. Tickets for the games cost $7 per person.

The event will take place at 1701 Westchester Drive, Columbia, SC 29210.

Alumni who pay for any of the packages listed below will have access to a VIP reception room in Columbia High’s cafeteria/multi-purpose room:

 MAROON PACKAGE ($55)

o Access to all three basketball games

o Access to the VIP reception room

o CHS 2023 Coming Home T-shirt

o 2023 CHS Alumni Association membership fee

 GOLD PACKAGE ($65)

o Access to all three basketball games

o Access to the VIP reception room

o CHS 2023 Coming Home T-shirt

o CHS rally rag

o FY 2023 CHS Alumni Association membership fee

 CAPITAL PACKAGE ($75)

o VIP parking

o Access to all three basketball games

o Early access to the VIP reception room

o CHS 2023 Coming Home T-shirt

o CHS rally rag

o CHS memorabilia tumbler

o FY 2023 CHS Alumni Association membership fee

To RSVP for the event, click here on or before January 30.

If you are interested in any of the VIP packages, you can pay via Cash App ($chsalumnigroup) or PayPal (traci.cooper@richlandone.org)