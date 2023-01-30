Fireflies offers new “Mug Club” ticket package 

The Columbia Fireflies is launching a new ticket package for the 2023 baseball season.
Jessica Mejia,

The new “Mug Club” ticket package will reserve fan’s spots at 11 Thirsty Thursday games from April to September.

The package costs $99 and includes 11 reserved or Home Run Porch tickets, one to each scheduled Thursday game at Segra Park, a 20 oz draft beer voucher for each game, and an exclusive Fireflies-branded Mug.

Fans can purchase this package, valued at over $200, until April 5.  Individual game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale in February.

Fans can purchase the ticket package here.  Visit ColumbiaFireflies.com for the upcoming season’s schedule.

