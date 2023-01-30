Fireflies offers new “Mug Club” ticket package

The Columbia Fireflies is launching a new ticket package for the 2023 baseball season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fireflies is launching a new ticket package for the 2023 baseball season.

The new “Mug Club” ticket package will reserve fan’s spots at 11 Thirsty Thursday games from April to September.

The package costs $99 and includes 11 reserved or Home Run Porch tickets, one to each scheduled Thursday game at Segra Park, a 20 oz draft beer voucher for each game, and an exclusive Fireflies-branded Mug.

Fans can purchase this package, valued at over $200, until April 5. Individual game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale in February.

Fans can purchase the ticket package here. Visit ColumbiaFireflies.com for the upcoming season’s schedule.