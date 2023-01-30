WalletHub: SC is 2023’s 8th worst state for singles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolinians may not have the best luck when it comes to dating, according to WalletHub.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, personal-finance website rated South Carolina this year’s 8th worst state for singles after comparing all 50 states.

The criteria used to conduct the report included: percentage of single adults, online-dating opportunities, restaurants and movie theaters per capita, gender balance of singles, and median annual household income.

The best state for singles is California, according to the site.

For more insight into this report, visit Wallet Hub.