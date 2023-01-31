Gas prices in Columbia rise to $3.24/gallon average

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in Columbia have risen once again.

The average price for a gallon of fuel now stands at $3.24, up 15.1 cents compared to last week.

According to Gas Buddy, prices in Columbia are 34.8 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago and 24.2 cents per gallon higher than they were this time last year.

The national average price of Diesel has also risen and stands at $4.65 per gallon, up 5.4 cents since last week.

The cheapest in Soda City is $2.99 a gallon while the most expensive stands at $3.45 a gallon.