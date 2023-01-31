Lexington Police accepting 2023 Citizen’s Police Academy applications

The Lexington Police Department is accepting Citizen's Police Academy applications for 2023.

The academy runs weekly from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights from March 14 through May 16.

According to the Police Department’s website, the Academy’s purpose is to provide an opportunity for attendees to gain a better understanding of the day-to-day operations of the department, increase knowledge of law enforcement objectives, and build stronger partnerships with the town of Lexington community.

Please visit www.lexsc.com for more information.