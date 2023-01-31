Sumter Co. deputies arrest man accused of forging stolen checks

Image: Sumter County Sheriff's Office Detention Center (Photo of Suspect: William Bagley)

Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies arrested 27 year old Matthew William Bagley after he was accused of using his cell phone to deposit checks into a bank account of someone else.

According to officials, around November 18, 2022 Bagley forged checks they say were written in his name on the account of the another individual and then deposited them into the bank using his mobile device.

Sumter deputies say on the same day authorities say he was in possession of a check from a Safe Federal Credit Union bank that officials say had been stolen from someone else.

Bagley has been charged with Forgery and receiving stolen goods and remains at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he is waiting on a bond hearing.