“The First Responders of First Responders,” City of Columbia hiring 911 operators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Firefighters, law enforcement, and EMS can all play a vital role during an emergency. But first, they have to be dispatched from a 911 Operator.

Known as the “First Responders of First Responders,” the Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is currently looking for people to join their team at 1800 Laurel Street.

Interim Director for the 911 Communications Center, Jacquelyn Richburg, says operators are essential in getting the right help to people in need.

“We are the lifeline from the citizens to the responders, so it’s important that we’re here and that we’re here to support all of our agencies, and to be here for our community and for the citizens,” Richburg says.

Richburg also says keeping a calm demeanor is crucial when receiving, assessing, and dispatching calls during a crisis.

“We just have to gather and paint the clear picture for them so when the responder gets on the scene, they know what they’re up against or know what they’re going into,” Richburg says.

Active Training Officer, Natalie Simons, says 911 operators need to be resilient, dependable, and most importantly, empathetic.

“You have to be able to put yourself in that caller’s position but not fall apart as well, with the caller. We want to make sure that you’re that voice. You’re giving instructions and things to the caller so you can help them through their crisis. Because this may be the worst moment of their life. So we definitely want to make sure that we’re giving them what they need,” Simons says.

HR and Talent Acquisition Manager for the City of Columbia, Sharon Nelson, says the Communications Center will be holding interviews the week of February 13th, and applications are open now.

“It’s very important that whomever is going to be on the receiving end of that emergency call, that they know how to collect themselves, to be the calm in the storm. To be able to facilitate information and instruction so that we can have a successful and resolute solution on the other side of that emergency,” Nelson says.

New hires will go through six weeks of training including crisis prevention and CPR protocol. Applicants will also have to pass drug screenings and psychiatric testing.

According to Richburg, health benefits, PTO, and advancement opportunities are available for 911 Operators.

To apply, visit the City of Columbia’s website here.