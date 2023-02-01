Local Living: Free Fridays at the Zoo

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—In our look at Local Living, if you live in Lexington or Richland County you can head to Riverbanks Zoo for Free Fridays.

According to officials with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, residents of Richland and Lexington Counties, with proof of residency, can enjoy free admission on Fridays in February. (A valid ID or property tax statement will be accepted).

All other guests will be charged regular admission, according to the Zoo.

“Free Fridays is our way of thanking the residents of Richland and Lexington Counties for their continued support,” said Thomas K. Stringfellow, president and CEO of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Riverbanks relies on support from the community to help feed and care for the animals and maintain vital park operations.”

For more information, click here https://www.riverbanks.org/