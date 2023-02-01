Prosecutors review cell phone data of Murdaugh family

The second week of the Murdaugh trial continues with evidence being presented by the state.

The prosecution hopes to place the former low-country attorney at the scene of the crime when his wife and son were murdered.

Yesterday and today were all about cell phone data, specifically that of Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh from the night of June 7, 2021.

According to the state’s timeline, Maggie and Paul’s phone were last used around 8:49, which is why the prosecution believes the two were murdered in the following minutes.

However, the most incriminating piece of evidence for Alex Murdaugh is a video the state presented that SLED agents found on his son Paul’s phone.

According to testimony, the video was taken less than 10 minutes before the murders are believed to have taken place and three voices can be heard, including what the state claims is the voice of Alex Murdaugh.

In their cross examination, the defense pointed out that cell phone data shows that Alex and Maggie’s phones are in separate locations when Maggie’s phone is allegedly thrown out of a car window.

The cell phone data for Alex’s phone suggests that he is walking while attempting to call Maggie’s phone. The defense has hinted at a theory of two shooters throughout the trial.