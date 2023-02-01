Richland Northeast High School released early due to threat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland Northeast High school students are being dismissed and will have normal car rider procedures after a reported threat, say District Two officials.
Earlier today, Richland Northeast High School was evacuated due to a threat.
Spring Valley High school was placed on a secure response precaution as well.
