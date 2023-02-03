Advocates call for police reform at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A group of advocates gathered at the State House today to call for police reform.

The National Racial Justice Network held a press conference joined by people who say they were either beaten by police or lost a loved one to police violence.

The activists say in light of the video of the beating death of Tyre Nichols the time for change is long overdue.

Members of the NAACP were also present at today’s news conference.