Columbia City Ballet: Romeo and Juliet returns to the Koger

Tyler Ryan speaks with William Starrett about the famous story of love and tragedy

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) The Columbia City Ballet’s Artistic Director William Starrett joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia to talk about the Romeo and Juliet performances Saturday at the Koger Center.

Starrett says that not only with the ballet company be part of the performance, but the full South Carolina Philharmonic will perform.

You can get ticket info HERE.