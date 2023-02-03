Kershaw Co. arrests man accused of sexual exploitation of minor

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man they say now faces various charges in connection to alleged sex crimes.

Authorities say 63 year old William Daniel Stalls of Camden is behind bar after a year long investigation by various state agencies including, The S.C. Attorney General’s Office, KCSO Special Response Team (SRT), Camden Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and KCSO Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators. A team effort officials say helped them obtain the warrant to search Stall’s home.

Investigators starting looking into Stall’s background after they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in back in 2021. This sparked the operation that came to an end after they served that warrant and then searched Stall’s Red Hill Road home where authorities say they discovered 600 images, and video of child phonography.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan speaking out about the alleged incident Thursday saying,

“These types of investigations can sometimes take a long time. SC Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office has always been very supportive of these operations. I am very proud of our KCSO Lt Carol Tarte and her team’s patience and determination in following up with this case. It is my hope their hard work prevented future victims.”

Stalls was charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor which is a felony that carries up to 10 years in prison alone. He is also charged with ten counts of Sexual Exploitation, also a felony which carries a 10 year sentence for each count, nine counts of Voyeurism, and Incest.

Authorities say they believe additional charges are anticipated in the case and say their investigation continues. Stalls remains behind bars, and bond has been denied.