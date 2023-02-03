Lexington Police: No safety threat found at Meadow Glen Middle School

The Lexington Police Department says there was no safety threat found at Meadow Glen Middle school after investigating an email threat earlier today.
The secure status at Meadow Glen Middle/Elementary School and Northside Christian Academy School that were placed have been lifted.

The Criminal Investigation Division will continue working on finding the source of the online threat, say Police.

 

