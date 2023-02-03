Midlands kids receive free dental cleanings

Some Midlands kids received the gift of a brighter smile today.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Some Midlands kids received the gift of a brighter smile today.

As part of the “Give Kids a Smile” program, students at Fortis College provided free dental cleanings and brushing and flossing demonstrations.

The folks at Fortis say establishing good habits now can ensure these kids have a healthy smile for years to come.

The American Dental Association’s “Give Kids a Smile” program was launched nationally in 2003 as a way for dentists to join with others in the community to provide dental services to underserved children.