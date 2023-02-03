Update: Police find woman accused of cashing stolen check

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police says a woman accused of cashing a $3,000 stolen check was identified as Kimberly Maine. She was arrested in Massachusetts.

Police say the woman seen in this surveillance image cashed the check at South Carolina Federal Credit Union on New Year’s Eve.

Police say she provided a stolen drivers license to cash the check. She was seen driving a grey Ford Explorer captured on surveillance video and pictured below.

It’s expected that she’ll face federal wire and identity fraud charges for her role in similar incidents over the last several years in multiple states, say officials.