The Circus returns to the Capital City

Tyler Ryan learns all about the Royal Hanneford Circus that is performing at the Jamil Shrine this weekend

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – This weekend will be a circus at the Jamil Temple in Columbia. According to Pontentate Jeff Snipes, the Jamil Temple, on Jamil Road is once again hosting the Circus for several performances Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Ring Master Tim Teague says that The Royal Hanneford Circus is one of the only “traditional circus” left touring. He says the family friendly event includes clowns, high wire acts, and even elephants.

