Bahakel Entertainment Special: Love is ON The AIR

BAHAKEL ENTERTAINMENT presents the Valentine’s Day treat Love is ON THE AIR, broadcasting and streaming on Bahakel Communications stations across the southeast.

This exciting one-hour special is hosted by celebrities Jeff Sutphen and Charity Bailey. You’ll see all kinds of twists, turns and surprises – from a jaw-dropping-can’t-believe- that-just-happened marriage proposal – to a mini game show!

Watch as Jeff and Charity compete against each other to see how well they know celebrity couples. We’ll even put two couples to the test to see who knows their mate better.

And what would a love show be without America’s favorite game show host Bob Eubanks from The Newlywed Game! The iconic star hosted nearly 16,000 couples on his show. “I found out doing The Newlywed Game that whoopie is a four-letter word… LOVE. And I’m proud to be apart of Love is ON THE AIR,” said Eubanks.Love is ON THE AIR features a relationship expert answering your questions like: Should you go Dutch on the first date? Who makes the first move? And… finding the right time to say, “I love you.”

“Bahakel Communications is committed to producing unique, top quality entertainment programming,” said Beverly Bahakel, CEO of Bahakel Communications and Bahakel Entertainment. “Our company is committed to expanding our reach into entertainment, sports and digital products like Love is ON THE AIR. What better way to launch our new network than talking about love!”

Love is ON THE AIR will air February 11, 2023 at 7pm EST on Bahakel Stations WCCB, WFXB and WOLO and at 10:30pm CST on WAKA and WBBJ.

About Bahakel Entertainment

Bahakel Entertainment is owned and operated by Bahakel Communications in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bahakel Communications was founded by Cy N. Bahakel in 1947. Bahakel Entertainment is your premier streaming service for local and regional entertainment and sports groups across seven markets in the United States, that are served by the streaming network.

About Andrew Scher

Hollywood Show Runner and Bahakel Communications Executive Producer Andrew Scher leads the Love is ON THE AIR production. In Scher’s 30-year Hollywood career, he’s seen a lot of love. Andrew has produced nationally syndicated programming for over 30 years, including hit shows with Dr. Phil, Keke Palmer, Queen Latifah and Tamron Hall just to name a few. Scher is a nine-time EMMY nominee and an EMMY winner.

About Jeff Sutphen

A television fan favorite, Jeff has done everything from game shows to live TV, sporting, and live events. Most recently, Jeff put his child-like behavior to good use serving as Executive Producer and Show Runner on the daytime EMMY nominated Ryan’s Mystery Playdate. Prior, Jeff accidentally became a game show host when he hosted Nickelodeon’s Figure it Out, served as producer and host for the daytime EMMY-nominated BrainSurge and hosted ABC’s 101 Ways to

Leave a Game Show.

About Charity Bailey

You know her as a superstar host from the nationally syndicated show RightThisMinute. The former Charlotte personality returns to the Queen City for some love… and it turns out Charity’s name means love. Charity is a media personality, speaker, and event host who is known for inspiring everyone to thrive in every aspect of their lives. A seasoned journalist with 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry, she is a compelling storyteller with the ability to connect with any audience and leave them wanting more. Charity enjoys time with her family and her little dog Lacey.