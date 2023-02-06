At least 2,300 dead in Turkey, Syria after powerful quake

The pre-dawn quake was centered in Turkey's southeastern Kahramanmaras province

ABC NEWS—More than 2,300 people are dead after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria early Monday, according to officials.

The pre-dawn quake was centered in the town of Pazarcik in Turkey’s southeastern Kahramanmaras province and was followed by several powerful aftershocks.

Thousands of buildings were toppled on both sides of the border, and the death toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched for survivors in the massive piles of rubble.

Both Turkey and Syria have declared a state of emergency.