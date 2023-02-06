Local Living: SC Jazz Masterworks ensemble at Harbison Theatre

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, are you looking for something to do this Valentine’s Day?

You can check out the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble- Jazz is for Lovers at Harbison Theatre February 14, 2023.

The event is at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $25 – $50. For more information click here https://www.harbisontheatre.org/events/sc-jazz-masterworks-ensemble-jazz-lovers