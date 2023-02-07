Pet of the Week: Mason!

LEXINGTON CO., SC (WOLO)- Meet Mason! This sweet boy has been at Lexington County Animal Services waiting for his forever home since September.

Mason is a Treeing Cur-Beagle mix, a little more than a year old. Mason is a bit shy when you first meet him, but does warm up quickly, and shelter staff say he really opens up when playing ball or playing with other fur friends!

Mason would do great in a home with kids, other dogs, and the ability to go on a lot of adventures! As always, officials do recommend bringing your dogs and kids by the shelter for a meet and greet before adopting to be sure it’ll be a great and forever fit.

The shelter is continuing their Valentine’s Day Adoption event until February 14th. The adoption fee for all pets who have been at the shelter for more than 30 days will be waived, including Mason’s! All other adoptions are just $20.

Come out to visit and adopt Mason at 321 Ball Park Rd. Lexington, SC 29072.