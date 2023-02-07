SCDNR provides update on missing hunter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is continuing their search for Tyler Doyle, a missing hunter who disappeared near the Little River jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 26.

SCDNR officers and a dive team searched the area along with other emergency agencies.

The search effort was assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard, Brunswick County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office, Sunset Beach (N.C.) Police Department, Holden Beach (N.C.) Police Department, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and N.C. Marine Patrol.

The search shifted north to the area of Brunswick County due to the conditions of the ocean and the current.

Officials say as of Feb. 7, SCDNR and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office continue to search with boats off the coast of Brunswick County.

Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police are patrolling their beaches during the day.