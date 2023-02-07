SLED charges former Kershaw Sheriff’s deputy with assault and battery

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)—The SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced 38 year-old Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith was charged with Assault and Battery 3rd degree on Feb. 6.

SLED agents investigated Goldsmith after allegations were made of excessive use of force involving the former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy on May 24, 2020.

According to an arrest warrant, during booking at the Kershaw Detention Center, an inmate was non-compliant with jail staff. The inmate turned and raised their right foot and struck Goldsmith between the legs. Goldsmith delivered two closed fist strikes with his right arm to the abdomen of the inmate, say officials.

Goldsmith was terminated by the Kershaw Sheriff’s Office in Nov. 2020.

He was booked at the Kershaw County Detention Center.