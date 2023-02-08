Local Living: Pet adoption event in Lexington

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, Lexington County Animal Services is hosting an adoption event.

The event will take place on February 18, 2023 from 10am to 2 pm at the Pet Supermarket in Lexington.

Dog adoption fees are waived and cats are $60.

Click here for more information https://www.facebook.com/Lex.animal.services/ https://lex-co.sc.gov/departments/animal-services