12 year old reported missing is found safe

Image: The Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (The picture is of 12 year old Euriah Joseph reported missing Friday morning.)

Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department spent most of the afternoon and well into the early evening searching for a 12 year old reported missing Friday.

According to authorities the child, Euriah Joseph disappeared while she was taking taking her dog for a walk around 4 a.m. along Bowling Avenue in the county.

A family member told police that she left the home wearing a gray jacket and did not have a cell phone where they could try to contact her. RCSD says they exhausted all of their leads and searches were unsuccessful until about 7 p.m. where officials reported that she “is safe and back at home’.

No additional details were given as to where the child had been all day Friday, or how she was located.