Fireflies announce 2023 giveaways & full promotional calendar
The Columbia Fireflies announced their 2023 giveaway schedule and released their full promotional calendar.
A total of 12 different giveaways ( limited to one per person) will occur every Friday night as part of Freebie Fridays, starting opening weekend, April 6.
Each giveaway, excluding the 2023 Magnet Schedule, will be available for the first 1,000 fans through the gates each night.
This season’s giveaways are highlighted by the Fireflies first ever bobblehead series: Gavin Cross Bat Throne Bobblehead May 5; Carter Jensen Lion Tamer Bobblehead June 9; Cayden Wallace Hero Bobblehead July 28; and a Ben Kudrna Bobblehead August 18.
Four t-shirts will be given away throughout the season. The first t-shirt giveaway will be a Juneteenth t-shirt presented by The COMET.
A Fan Vote T-Shirt on June 30 will follow. Fireflies fans will be able to vote on the t-shirt design through a poll to be released on COLAToday.
The third t-shirt giveaway will be a First Responders Night t-shirt August 11 and the final t-shirt will be the fan favorite Grateful Dead Night t-shirt giveaway September 1.
The Fireflies complete 2023 promotional calendar is below:
April
- April 6* – Opening Night // Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Dukes Investigations
- April 7 – Opening Weekend // Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Dukes Investigations // The Back Nine at Segra Park
- April 8* – Opening Weekend // Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Dukes Investigations
- April 19 – Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer
- April 20 – Karaoke Night
- April 21 – Margaritaville Night // Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by AMAROK
- April 22* – Princess Knight presented by Republic Services
- April 23 – Sensory Safe Sunday & Autism Acceptance Night
May
- May 2 – game presented by Aflac
- May 3 – Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer
- May 4 – Human Cannon Ball Night presented by Columbia College
- May 5 – Gavin Cross Bat Throne Bobblehead Giveaway presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union
- May 6* – Star Wars Night Presented by Blanchard Machinery
- May 7 – Special Olympics Day presented by TD Bank
- May 24 – Weather Day presented by WLTX
- May 26 – Copa De La Diversión Weekend // Soccer Scarf Giveaway presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch // Soccer Night
- May 27* – Copa De La Diversión Weekend Presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch
- May 28 – Copa De La Diversión Weekend Presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch
June
- June 7 – Summer Camp Splash Day
- June 8 – Pride Night
- June 9 – Riverbanks Zoo & Garden Night // Carter Jensen Lion Tamer Bobblehead Giveaway presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union
- June 10* – Wands & Wizards Night presented by Lowes Foods // Little League Takeover
- June 11- Mason’s Birthday Party presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina
- June 22 – MLB Hope at Bat Night
- June 23 – Negro League Celebration Weekend // T-Shirt Giveaway presented by The COMET
- June 24* – Negro League Celebration Weekend
- June 25 – Negro League Celebration Weekend
- June 30 – Fan Vote T-Shirt Giveaway
July
- July 1* – Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Night feat. SpongeBob & Patrick
- July 2 – Military Appreciation Night presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina
- July 3* – Independence Day Celebration
- July 14 – Dino Weekend // Dinosaur Bobblehead presented by Founders FCU
- July 15* – Dino Weekend feat. Ed’s Dinosaurs
- July 16 – Dino Weekend // Boy Scout Night
- July 25 – Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer
- July 27 – Stand Up To Cancer Night presented by Aflac
- July 28 – Cayden Wallace Hero Bobblehead presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union
- July 29* – Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night feat. Spider-Man & Captain Marvel
- July 30 – Teacher Appreciation Night
August
- August 8 – Prisma Health Night
- August 10 – Area 51 Night
- August 11 – First Responders Night // T-Shirt Giveaway
- August 12* – Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night feat Skye & Rubble
- August 13 – Girl Scout Night
- August 17 – Country Night presented by The Blood Connection
- August 18 – Ben Kudrna Bobblehead presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union
- August 19* – Faith & Family Night featuring the ZOOperstars! // Pre-Game Concert presented by HIS Radio
- August 20 – Women in Sports Night
- August 30 – Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer
- August 31 – USC Night
September
- September 1* – Grateful Dead Night // T-Shirt Giveaway
- September 2* – Retro Videogame Night
- September 3 – Fan Appreciation Night
*Post-Game Fireworks
The full promotional calendar can be found here.