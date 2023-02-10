Fireflies announce 2023 giveaways & full promotional calendar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Fireflies announced their 2023 giveaway schedule and released their full promotional calendar.

A total of 12 different giveaways ( limited to one per person) will occur every Friday night as part of Freebie Fridays, starting opening weekend, April 6.

Each giveaway, excluding the 2023 Magnet Schedule, will be available for the first 1,000 fans through the gates each night.

This season’s giveaways are highlighted by the Fireflies first ever bobblehead series: Gavin Cross Bat Throne Bobblehead May 5; Carter Jensen Lion Tamer Bobblehead June 9; Cayden Wallace Hero Bobblehead July 28; and a Ben Kudrna Bobblehead August 18.

Four t-shirts will be given away throughout the season. The first t-shirt giveaway will be a Juneteenth t-shirt presented by The COMET.

A Fan Vote T-Shirt on June 30 will follow. Fireflies fans will be able to vote on the t-shirt design through a poll to be released on COLAToday.

The third t-shirt giveaway will be a First Responders Night t-shirt August 11 and the final t-shirt will be the fan favorite Grateful Dead Night t-shirt giveaway September 1.

The Fireflies complete 2023 promotional calendar is below:

April

April 6* – Opening Night // Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Dukes Investigations

April 7 – Opening Weekend // Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Dukes Investigations // The Back Nine at Segra Park

April 8* – Opening Weekend // Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Dukes Investigations

April 19 – Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer

April 20 – Karaoke Night

April 21 – Margaritaville Night // Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by AMAROK

April 22* – Princess Knight presented by Republic Services

April 23 – Sensory Safe Sunday & Autism Acceptance Night

May

May 2 – game presented by Aflac

May 3 – Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer

May 4 – Human Cannon Ball Night presented by Columbia College

May 5 – Gavin Cross Bat Throne Bobblehead Giveaway presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union

May 6* – Star Wars Night Presented by Blanchard Machinery

May 7 – Special Olympics Day presented by TD Bank

May 24 – Weather Day presented by WLTX

May 26 – Copa De La Diversión Weekend // Soccer Scarf Giveaway presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch // Soccer Night

May 27* – Copa De La Diversión Weekend Presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch

May 28 – Copa De La Diversión Weekend Presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch

June

June 7 – Summer Camp Splash Day

June 8 – Pride Night

June 9 – Riverbanks Zoo & Garden Night // Carter Jensen Lion Tamer Bobblehead Giveaway presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union

June 10* – Wands & Wizards Night presented by Lowes Foods // Little League Takeover

June 11- Mason’s Birthday Party presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina

June 22 – MLB Hope at Bat Night

June 23 – Negro League Celebration Weekend // T-Shirt Giveaway presented by The COMET

June 24* – Negro League Celebration Weekend

June 25 – Negro League Celebration Weekend

June 30 – Fan Vote T-Shirt Giveaway

July

July 1* – Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Night feat. SpongeBob & Patrick

July 2 – Military Appreciation Night presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina

July 3* – Independence Day Celebration

July 14 – Dino Weekend // Dinosaur Bobblehead presented by Founders FCU

July 15* – Dino Weekend feat. Ed’s Dinosaurs

July 16 – Dino Weekend // Boy Scout Night

July 25 – Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer

July 27 – Stand Up To Cancer Night presented by Aflac

July 28 – Cayden Wallace Hero Bobblehead presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union

July 29* – Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night feat. Spider-Man & Captain Marvel

July 30 – Teacher Appreciation Night

August

August 8 – Prisma Health Night

August 10 – Area 51 Night

August 11 – First Responders Night // T-Shirt Giveaway

August 12* – Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night feat Skye & Rubble

August 13 – Girl Scout Night

August 17 – Country Night presented by The Blood Connection

August 18 – Ben Kudrna Bobblehead presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union

August 19* – Faith & Family Night featuring the ZOOperstars! // Pre-Game Concert presented by HIS Radio

August 20 – Women in Sports Night

August 30 – Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer

August 31 – USC Night

September

September 1* – Grateful Dead Night // T-Shirt Giveaway

September 2* – Retro Videogame Night

September 3 – Fan Appreciation Night

*Post-Game Fireworks

The full promotional calendar can be found here.