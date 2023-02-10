Lugoff man killed in motorcycle crash early this morning

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— The victim of a motorcycle accident has been identified by Kershaw County Coroner David West.

The Coroner’s Office says 59 year-old John Artlip was pronounced dead this morning when he failed to stop at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road in Elgin. No other vehicles were involved.

Officials say his motorcycle entered a wooden area and struck a tree. He was not wearing a helmet.