Motorcyclist killed in overnight collision on Highway Church Road in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – A motorcyclist has died in an overnight collision in Elgin.

Highway Patrol says it happened at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road at approximately 1:10 a.m.

According to investigators, the victim crossed and ran over the right side of Highway Church Road and hit a tree.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office is working on identifying the victim.

This incident remains under investigation.