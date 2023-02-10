State Governors visit White House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A bipartisan group of governors, including Governor Henry McMaster, are at the White House today for an annual winter meeting.

The gathering allows President Biden to gauge how he’s being perceived on both sides of the aisle ahead of a potential re-election bid in 2024.

It comes after Tuesday’s State of the Union Address in which Biden focused heavily on key domestic issues and took aim at GOP proposals concerning Medicare and Social Security.