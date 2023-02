Watch Love is ON THE AIR this weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Valentine’s Day is almost here and we have a special for you!

Bahakel Entertainment presents the Valentine’s Day treat “Love is ON THE AIR” broadcasting right here on ABC Columbia.

The broadcast is sponsored by Lexington Medical, Kings Jewelers, and Tokyo Grille.

Tyler Ryan spoke with one of the co-hosts of the show and has a preview.