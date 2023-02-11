Bahakel Sports presents The Drive for Daytona

BAHAKEL SPORTS presents The Drive for Daytona, broadcasting and streaming on Bahakel Communications stations across the southeast – the home of NASCAR’s most loyal fan base. In the driver’s seat for this exciting high-speed show is Bahakel Sports host Jeff Taylor and legendary NASCAR driver and fan favorite Rusty Wallace.

The Drive for Daytona features 24-year-old Austin Cindric. Who can forget Cindric’s thrilling, down to the wire overtime win at the 2022 Daytona 500! It was his first ever start in a full-time ride. You’ll also meet Rajah Caruth, who’s racing in the Craftsman Truck Series. Caruth’s truck is sponsored by The Wendell Scott Foundation, named in honor of the first African American to win a NASCAR race.

“Bahakel Sports is proud to be a part of NASCAR Nation’s extraordinary fan base. The Daytona 500 will forever be a part of racing history,” said Beverly Bahakel, President and CEO of Bahakel Communications. Bahakel added, “Our Company has a long history of commitment to sports broadcasting. We are excited to present this racing special. Join Bahakel Sports as we count down to race day.”

The Drive for Daytona will air on Bahakel Communications stations as follows:

WCCB – Monday, February 13th at 7:30pm with an encore show on Saturday, February 18th at 11pm.

WOLO – Saturday, February 18th at 12:30pm and 11:30pm.

WFXB – Friday, February 17th at 7:30pm and Sunday, February 19th at 12:30pm.

WAKA – Saturday, February 18th at 6:30pm and 10:30pm.

WBBJ – Saturday, February 18th at 6:30pm.

About Bahakel Sports:

Bahakel Sports is owned and operated by Bahakel Communications in Charlotte, North

Carolina. Bahakel Communications was founded by Cy N. Bahakel in 1947. Bahakel Sports is

your premier streaming service for teams like the Charlotte Independence, the Charlotte

Thunder, and numerous colleges. We are also the new home of high school sports in the

Charlotte region. WCCB Charlotte is one of seven Broadcast Markets across the United States,

that are served by the streaming network.

About Jeff Taylor:

Jeff Taylor is an experienced sports reporter and producer. As a reporter at TNN network’s

Raceday, he covered NASCAR and the Indy Racing League. Later, he moved to the nationally

syndicated show Raceline. He also worked the local sports scene at WWBT and WAVY in

Virginia. Jeff is currently Sports Director at Bahakel Sports in Charlotte. He’s excited to return to

Daytona, where he covered the great Dale Earnhardt, Sr.’s victory at the Great American Race.

About Rusty Wallace:

Rusty Wallace is one of the all-time greats of NASCAR. His name is synonymous with racing and

winning. The racing legend’s career spans decades on and off the track. Wallace had an

impressive and historic career with 55 wins in 25 years, including the prestigious 1989 Winston

Cup Championship. Following his retirement, Wallace was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of

Fame in Charlotte in 2013 and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2014.