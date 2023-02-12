Prescribed burns at Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests scheduled over next six months

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— USDA Forest Service fire specialists have planned several prescribed burns at Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests over the next six months. Approximately 118,000 acres will be affected.

During the prescribed burn, trained personnel will remove materials that would enable wildfires to burn hotter and longer such as excess vegetation and dead wood.

Prescribing fire on the land at the right time, at the right place, and under the right conditions will permit better land conditions, say officials.

Smoke may be noticeable in various areas of the national forests over the coming months. Drivers should use their low beams during these conditions.

The prescribed burns will occur in the following areas:

50,000 acres on the Francis Marion National Forest in Charleston and Berkeley counties

68,000 acres on the Sumter National Forest on the Forest’s three ranger districts:

The Andrew Pickens Ranger District is planning burns on 8,000 acres in Oconee County The Enoree Ranger District is planning burns on 35,000 acres in Chester, Fairfield, Laurens, Newberry and Union counties The Long Cane Ranger District is planning burns on 25,000 acres in Edgefield, McCormick, Saluda, Abbeville and Greenwood counties

View real-time interactive maps of active fires and burn notifications: https://www.scfc.gov/ protection/fire-burning/fire- resources/.

The public can also view interactive maps of all completed burns and planned burn units for 2023 on national forests and grasslands across the southeastern United States here Southern Region Prescribed Burn Accomplishment Tracker.