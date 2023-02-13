Anderson authorities seize $15 million in counterfeit sports merchandise

SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond announced $15 million worth of counterfeit merchandise was seized from Kirk's Collectibles at the Anderson Mall on Feb. 8.

Courtesy: Secretary of State Mark Hammond’s Office

Items confiscated include Super Bowl rings, and championship rings for the National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Hockey League (NHL), and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Rings and other items with the logos of Clemson University and the University of SC were also discovered.

Authorities say if the counterfeit items seized were legitimate, the value would have totaled $15,726,590.00.

“The sale of counterfeit goods is not a victimless crime,” said Secretary Hammond in press release. “In addition to causing billions in damage to the nation’s economy each year, trafficking in counterfeit funds organized crime and terrorism. Manufacturers of counterfeit goods do not adhere to health, safety, and environmental standards, and many counterfeit items contain dangerous ingredients. There is no such thing as ‘harmless’ counterfeit merchandise.”

Suspected counterfeit merchandise can be reported by emailing investigations@sos.sc.gov, or notifying Homeland Security Investigations through that agency’s ICE Tip Form.